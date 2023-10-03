South Africa: Drill, Baby, Drill - Environment Ministry Gives Total Green Light for Western Cape Coast Offshore Drilling

French hydrocarbon company TotalEnergies can proceed with plans to drill for oil and gas off the Western Cape coast after Environment Minister Barbara Creecy rejected an appeal from 18 NGOs and individuals. They can apply to have the decision judicially reviewed within 180 days.

The latest skirmish in South Africa's battles over offshore drilling and exploration has been won by big oil.

Reuters reported on Monday that Environment Minister Barbara Creecy had rejected an appeal launched to stop Total from drilling in Block 5/6/7 which covers around 10,000 square kilometres offshore between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) confirmed the report to Daily Maverick and provided the ruling. Parties who object can apply for a judicial review of the decision within 180 days.

The appeal sought to convince Creecy to revoke the environmental authorisation granted in April by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), citing concerns about possible oil spills, noise and the impact on marine life, as well as an alleged lack of public consultation.

Creecy, in her capacity as the appellate authority, dismissed such concerns in the detailed 144-page ruling.

"The authorisation was rational and reasonable ... I submit that this ground of review has no merit and is accordingly dismissed," Creecy said in the ruling, dated 24 September.

Among other issues, Creecy noted that: "Offshore South Africa, 358 wells were drilled with no incidents of a well blow-out to date."...