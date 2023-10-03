Tanzania: President Samia Suluhu Hassan Appoints, Transfers Several Officials

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made appointments and transfers of several district commissioners (DCs), district executive directors (DEDs) and District Administrative Officers (DAS).

The Head of State has also named Mr Kuji as an acting conservation commissioner for the Tanzania National Parks Authority to replace William Mwakilema who has been appoointed as Korogwe District Commissioner.

According to a State House's statement issued early Tuesday, prior to his new post, Kuji was TANAPA's deputy commissioner responsible for Corporate Services.

More to follow.