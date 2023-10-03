Kenya: Sofapaka Grow Impatient as Harigingo Becomes First Coaching Casualty of 23/24 FKF PL Season

Nairobi — Burundian tactician Francis Harigingo has become the first coaching casualty of the 2023/24 FKF Premier League season after he was sacked by Sofapaka following a spate of poor results.

Harigingo has been fired just exactly two months into his tenure after failing to win any of his first five matches in charge, with Batoto ba Mungu battling relegation down the standings.

He has been sent packing alongside his assistant Pablo Uwimana with Ezekiel Akwana, who rejoined the side last week as assistant coach expected to take temporary charge of the team.

The rain had started beating Sofapaka a fortnight ago when Technical Director David Ouma, who had erstwhile been coach before Harigingo's coming resigned from his role, citing personal reasons.

Four consecutive losses have seen Sofapaka drop down to bottom in the standings with just a single point from their opening day draw.

The decision to sack Harigingo was reached on Saturday after their 2-1 loss to City Stars at the Kasarani Annex, and the tactician had a meeting with club president Elly Kalekwa Monday afternoon to reach an amicable agreement to end his contract.