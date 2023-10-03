Kenya: Sofapaka Grow Impatient as Harigingo Becomes First Coaching Casualty of 23/24 FKF PL Season

2 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Burundian tactician Francis Harigingo has become the first coaching casualty of the 2023/24 FKF Premier League season after he was sacked by Sofapaka following a spate of poor results.

Harigingo has been fired just exactly two months into his tenure after failing to win any of his first five matches in charge, with Batoto ba Mungu battling relegation down the standings.

He has been sent packing alongside his assistant Pablo Uwimana with Ezekiel Akwana, who rejoined the side last week as assistant coach expected to take temporary charge of the team.

The rain had started beating Sofapaka a fortnight ago when Technical Director David Ouma, who had erstwhile been coach before Harigingo's coming resigned from his role, citing personal reasons.

Four consecutive losses have seen Sofapaka drop down to bottom in the standings with just a single point from their opening day draw.

The decision to sack Harigingo was reached on Saturday after their 2-1 loss to City Stars at the Kasarani Annex, and the tactician had a meeting with club president Elly Kalekwa Monday afternoon to reach an amicable agreement to end his contract.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.