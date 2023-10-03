Kenya: Govt Halts Non-Essential Foreign Travel for State Officers

3 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Chief of Staff in the office of the President Felix Koskei has announced the suspension of unnecessary foreign trips by government officers.

Koskei says the move is aimed at scaling down expenditure, prioritising spending and shifting focus on the critical operations and activities that are essential to service delivery to the citizen.

The Head of Public Service says delegations involving both Cabinet and Principal Secretaries shall be restricted to the three person limit.

The advisory also bars Cabinet and Principal Secretaries in the same ministries to be away on foreign travel at the same time, unless the foreign engagement expressly demands the same.

The foreign travels suspended are in the categories such as benchmarking and study visits; academic meetings and Exhibitions; as well as caucus and association meetings and events.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.