Kenya: Govt Halts Non-Essential Foreign Travel for State Officers

Nairobi — The Chief of Staff in the office of the President Felix Koskei has announced the suspension of unnecessary foreign trips by government officers.

Koskei says the move is aimed at scaling down expenditure, prioritising spending and shifting focus on the critical operations and activities that are essential to service delivery to the citizen.

The Head of Public Service says delegations involving both Cabinet and Principal Secretaries shall be restricted to the three person limit.

The advisory also bars Cabinet and Principal Secretaries in the same ministries to be away on foreign travel at the same time, unless the foreign engagement expressly demands the same.

The foreign travels suspended are in the categories such as benchmarking and study visits; academic meetings and Exhibitions; as well as caucus and association meetings and events.