Angola: Socialist International's President Receives MPLA Politburo Secretary

Luanda — The secretary of the MPLA's Political Bureau for International Relations, Manuel Augusto, on Monday discussed issues related to the current world political situation with the President of the Socialist International (IS), Pedro Sanchez, in Madrid, Spain.

On the occasion, Manuel Augusto, who is also Vice-President of the IS, conveyed the MPLA's wishes for the success of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) in the current political-parliamentary debate for the constitution of Spain's next government, following the elections held last July.

It should be remembered that the opposition party, Alberto Feijó's Partido Popular (PP), won the most votes in the elections but failed to achieve the majority needed to form a government, after two votes in Congress.

As a result, the King of Spain, Filipe VI, is expected to invite Pedro Sanchez, leader of the PSOE and outgoing Prime Minister, to form a government on Tuesday (03), subject to an identical vote in that legislative body.

Manuel Augusto is on a tour that has already taken him to the United States of America (USA), with the aim of publicizing the success achieved, under the leadership of President João Lourenço, in implementing the MPLA's government program submitted to Angolan voters in August 2022. MR/VIC/DAN/DOJ