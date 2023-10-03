Kenya: Over 40 Families Brave the Cold as Winds Destroy Homes in Teso

3 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Teso — More than 40 families were left homeless in the span of two days after their houses were destroyed by a strong wind following the ongoing heavy down-pour in the county.

The families from Syekunya, Manyole, Busidimbu and Lwanyange villages in Nambale sub-county lost property of unknown value.

Leah Achuma, one of the affected residents, expressed concern that the weekend disaster had made life unbearable for most affected families as they are now fearing for the impending danger of disease outbreak if faster intervention measures are not put in place.

"We have been reduced back to square 1 with this disaster that occurred here. My houses and all properties have been destroyed," said Achuma, a resident at Nambale.

Nambale Township MCA Kenneth Rupia has urged both county and national government disaster committees to swiftly move with speed and intervene in the situation.

"Most of these families have children who are going to sit the national examinations this month. I appeal to the Government to act swiftly so that normalcy can be restored," Ken Rupia Nambale township MCA.

"The families have lost their household items and grains were destroyed, leaving them with nothing to feed on," he added.

The families remain hopeful that disaster committees and humanitarian organizations will visit the area and offer a solution. - Kna

