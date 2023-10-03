Uganda: The Electoral Commission Since Independence

Elections ushered in Uganda's post-independence leadership that saw Kabaka Mutesa become president and Apollo Milton Obote executive prime minister following a marriage of convenience between UPC and Kabaka Yeka

61 years later, the country is still uncertain on whether it is moving in the right direction in the election realm with more voices challenging the outcome of every election superposing those in consensus.

The thirst for elections among Ugandans started way back during colonial rule which forced the white man to enact two laws, the Local Govt Ordinance 1949 and the District Ordinance 1955 which dissected Uganda into districts and allowed electoral colleges to directly be represented at district councils.

This ignited the fire in the hearts of Ugandans which in turn gave birth to political parties with the Uganda National Congress opening the way in March 1952 followed by the Democratic Party in 1954, both religiously founded on the protestant and catholic churches respectively.

The results of the 1958 elections were proof that the whole protectorate was ready for the new election journey and here, the governor Sir Fredrick Crawford instituted a constitutional committee headed by J,V. Wild was tasked with preparing the 1961 countrywide direct elections.

As captured by the Uganda Argus, In March 1961 elections supervisor R.C.Peagram constituted 24 symbols for all political parties to choose from and the outcomes of the election saw DP sweep 43seats and UPC got 38 in Legco but since Buganda rejected to participate in this election, another one was organized in February 1962 where Kabaka Yekka entered an alliance with UPC and garnered 67 seats leaving DP with 24.

The 1962 constitutional requirement to hold elections every five years was never deployed during the seasons of turmoil as leaders were overthrown in coups until 1979 when Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF) overthrew Amin and instituted a military commission which organized the 1980 elections.

The election which only had four political parties in participation ( Conservative Party (CP), Democratic Party (DP), Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM) and Uganda Peoples' Congress (UPC) ended with a twist as the chairman of the ruling military council Paulo Muwanga gagged the results and this was the beginning of election violence and malpractices in Uganda.

As soon as UPC was declared the winner of the election, UPM members resorted to a bush war and not until 1989, did Ugandans never see any other election in that period.

The need to increase the number of representatives in the National Resistance Council (NRC) from 38 to 270 prompted the appointment of a constitutional commission headed by Justice Benjamin Odoki, Prof. Dan Mudoola and Fr. John Mary Walligo and here, elections were through lining up behind your candidate.

Uganda's second electoral commission was then constituted and named the Commission for the Constituent Assembly (CCA) with the aim of organizing the election of Constituent Assembly representatives the commissioners were Stephen Akabway, Vincent F. Musoke- -Kibuuka and Gladys M.K. Nduru.

This commission organized the 1994 election which saw the passing of the 1995 constitution with article 60 providing for the establishment of a permanent Electoral Commission mandated to organize, conduct and supervise regular elections and referenda.

Uganda's third electoral commission was named Interim Electoral Commission.

The Electoral Commission Act of May 1997, paved the way for Uganda's first permanent and independent election management body to organize, conduct and supervise elections and referenda. This marked a significant achievement for the revival of democratic governance in Uganda.

In 1999, the Commission adopted a management structure with directorates and technical departments. Also, it established permanent district offices to handle continuous voter registration and other election-related activities at the district level. This was Uganda's turning point on its election process journey.

Until November 17, 2002, Uganda saw a second permanent independent electoral commission headed by Eng. Dr Badru M. Kiggundu

However, Waswa Lule highlights that election fraud and malpractices have since time memorial been part of Uganda's history.

To Dr Eng Badru Kiggundu whose commission experienced the most attacks, especially from the opposition who were never satisfied with election results, saw them swim through the backlash that came their way during their time of office.

Kiggundu prides in having elevated the commission with scientific innovations he brought into the commission which saw an electronic voter register and transfer of election results ease their operations.

Like Akabway, Speaking with confidence and vigour, Kiggundu also insists that his commission operated independently and never at any point were results altered. However, Some politicians detest this.

Justice Simon Byabakama the current commission's chairperson decries attacks from opposition figures against the commission which has tainted its image and caused mistrust in the commission's operations.

Lule says that unless the way the commission is appointed changes, an independent electoral commission is something Ugandans will continue longing for.

These intellects believe there are changes that need to be made for the commission to fully execute its mandate given the rate at which other countries handle elections.