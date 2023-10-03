Kenya: UN Security Council Approves Sending of Kenya Police to Haiti

3 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday voted to send a multinational armed force led by Kenya to Haiti to help combat violent gangs, marking the first time in almost 20 years that a force would be deployed to the troubled Caribbean nation.

The resolution drafted by the United States and Ecuador was approved with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions from China and the Russian Federation.

The resolution authorizes the force to deploy for one year, with a review after nine months.

In a statement in July, Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua, said the proposed deployment will take shape once a mandate from the UN Security Council is obtained and other Kenyan constitutional processes are undertaken.

The Bahamas, Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda have said they will take part in training Haitian police and rebuilding vital infrastructure which has been overrun by criminal gangs.

The US has pledged $100m to support the mission.

Haiti's National Police has struggled in its fight against gangs with only about 10,000 active officers in a country of more than 11 million people.

