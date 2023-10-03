Uganda Boxing Federation President Moses Muhangi Nominated for Afbc Presidential Election

Uganda's own, Moses Muhangi, President of the Uganda Boxing Federation, is gearing up for a pivotal moment on the international stage as he secures a nomination from the International Boxing Association (IBA) and the green light to enter the AFBC Presidential Election.

Muhangi's nomination was endorsed by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) - Nomination Unit after meticulous scrutiny, ensuring that he met all the stringent criteria specified in Articles 27.6, 27.7, and 27.8 of the IBA Constitution. This approval paves the way for his participation in the highly anticipated AFBC Presidential Election.

The AFBC Presidential Election, scheduled for October 13, 2023, is poised to be a momentous occasion during the AFBC Extraordinary Congress, slated to convene in Durban, South Africa. Moses Muhangi, at the helm of the Uganda Boxing Federation, will vie for the prestigious position against four distinguished contenders from various corners of Africa.

These formidable candidates include Berhanu Eyassu Wossen, El Kabbouri Mohamed, Mendouga Bertrand Magloire Roland, and Omo-Agege Siena Azania.

Moses Muhangi's potential election to this esteemed role carries significant implications for Uganda as a nation. It stands to bolster Uganda's international standing and enhance the country's public relations on the global stage.

Moreover, his leadership could serve as a catalyst for the further development and growth of the sport of boxing, not only within Uganda but across the African continent as a whole.

The eyes of the boxing world will undoubtedly be fixed on the outcome of this pivotal election, which could potentially shape the future of boxing in Africa.