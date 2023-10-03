Tanzania: Mining Equipment Supplier Grabs Award in Geita Mining Exhibitions

1 October 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News

Geita — THE GF Trucks & Equipment Ltd has emerged first winner in the 6th Exhibition of Mining Products in Geita Region in a category of companies selling mining machineries and trucks.

This was revealed at the climax of the event which also brought together companies dealing in the selling of mining machineries and vehicles.

The exhibition was opened by Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Energy Dr Doto Biteko last week was concluded on Saturday.

Zanzibar Second Vice-President, Hemed Suleiman, closed the exhibitions and handed over trophies and awards to some companies and institutions that participated and performed excellently in the exhibition.

The Second VP Suleiman called upon Tanzanian businessmen from Mainland and Island to come up and eyeing the existing opportunities in the mining sector for applying and working in different capacities because the government through State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) has put in place strategies that will ensure various tenders goes to them.

The GF Trucks & Equipment Ltd Marketing Manager, Mr Smart Deus, said they considered the victory as vigor to increase efforts to expand the scope of their services and availability of machinery in various areas of the country especially in the mining sector.

He used the platform to congratulate the government for enacting law on local content which protects local investors and pave the way for them to get mining tenders.

The law on local content has created jobs to more than 200 Tanzanians who work with the GF Trucks & Equipment factory in Kibaha District.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.