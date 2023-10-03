Tanzania: Mining Equipment Supplier Grabs Award in Geita Mining Exhibitions

Geita — THE GF Trucks & Equipment Ltd has emerged first winner in the 6th Exhibition of Mining Products in Geita Region in a category of companies selling mining machineries and trucks.

This was revealed at the climax of the event which also brought together companies dealing in the selling of mining machineries and vehicles.

The exhibition was opened by Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Energy Dr Doto Biteko last week was concluded on Saturday.

Zanzibar Second Vice-President, Hemed Suleiman, closed the exhibitions and handed over trophies and awards to some companies and institutions that participated and performed excellently in the exhibition.

The Second VP Suleiman called upon Tanzanian businessmen from Mainland and Island to come up and eyeing the existing opportunities in the mining sector for applying and working in different capacities because the government through State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) has put in place strategies that will ensure various tenders goes to them.

The GF Trucks & Equipment Ltd Marketing Manager, Mr Smart Deus, said they considered the victory as vigor to increase efforts to expand the scope of their services and availability of machinery in various areas of the country especially in the mining sector.

He used the platform to congratulate the government for enacting law on local content which protects local investors and pave the way for them to get mining tenders.

The law on local content has created jobs to more than 200 Tanzanians who work with the GF Trucks & Equipment factory in Kibaha District.