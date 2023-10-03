Uganda: C-Care Plants 900 Trees to Restore Lazarus Forest in Luweero District

It was a joint celebration of new life and preservation of nature at Bethany Land Institute in Luwero, as C-Care Uganda in partnership with Tree Adoption Uganda and Bethany Land Institute planted 900

trees on one acre of land to celebrate each of the 900 babies delivered in the C-Care healthcare clinics across the country in the last three months, to help restore Lazarus Forest in Nandere, Luwero District.

The initiative by Uganda's largest private healthcare network private under the theme: One life, one tree: Nurturing a greener future at C-Care is a tradition by the hospital which brings together its team and the mothers who have given birth at C-Care annually, to plant trees in honor of each child born in its hospitals and clinics countrywide.

"This initiative embodies the principles of sustainability and our profound concern for the well-being of our planet. With the arrival of each newborn at C-Care IHK, C-Care IMC Mukono, we plant a sapling. This

symbolic act not only connects these children to nature but also underscores our unwavering commitment to environmental conservation," said C-Care Uganda's Chief Operating Officer, Azhar Sandhoo.

The Project Officer at Tree Adoption Uganda, Janet Akuguzibwe applauded C-Care team for the initiative.

"It is a breath of fresh air to see a healthcare facility taking a front seat row in the fight against global climate change. I call upon all of us to emulate them because climate change affects all sectors of the economy, but planting a tree at a time will go a long way in preserving the environment," Akugizibwe said.

Tree Adoption Uganda, using leveraging cutting-edge technology, can now equip each planted tree with GPS coordinates, enabling precise tracking of its growth and development.

Families can effortlessly monitor the progress of their child's tree by accessing the associated GPS information.

This interactive feature fosters a sense of connection and responsibility among families, as they witness firsthand the positive impact of their contribution.

The Head of the Department of Ecosystem Conservation and Sustainability at Bethany Land Institute, Derrick Kavuma, applauded the move by C-Care for choosing the restoration of Lazarus Forest as the tree planting destination.

"If we move as a team, we can make great change. It fills my heart with profound joy to see the outside world expressing interest in the work we do. This practical availability by C-Care is a leading example and is a step in the right direction," Kavuma said.

Mothers and babies present were awarded with special C-Care tree planting certificates.

Bithum Mitchell, a mother who together with her three months old baby participated in the tree planting said she was glad that with such an act, C-Care is helping mothers change the future for their babies.

"Uganda is the pearl of Africa and needs to be kept as such for our babies. What better way to do it than by planting a tree in my son's honor?"