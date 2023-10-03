Uganda: Prudential Partners With Tusafishe to Provide Safe Drinking Water to Mbale Schools

Prudential Uganda has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Tusafishe a non-government Organization that seeks to enhance provision of clean and safe drinking water to five schools in the Mbale District.

The selected schools include Nkoma Secondary School, Mbale High School, Nabuyonga Primary School, Mbale Progressive Secondary School and Mbale Progressive Annex.

Together, the five schools, which have for long grappled with the daunting challenge of securing clean water, nurture the aspirations of 14,722 students, with Nkoma Secondary School alone catering for a population of 6,500 students.

"This partnership exemplifies our unwavering commitment to build resilient communities in areas we serve and is in line with our purpose, For every life, For every future which speaks to our ambition to add value to the wider community, for a more sustainable, responsible, and inclusive future," said Tetteh Ayitevie, CEO of Prudential Uganda.

Tetteh noted that currently, the schools spend about shs 600,000 to at least buy 15,000 kilograms of firewood to purify drinking water.

"This is not only a strain on their finances but has lasting implications on the environment, its our responsibility as corporate citizens to come through and help save the environment."

The CEO of Tusafishe, Henry Othieno said the initiative will be a game-changer to the schools.

"According to the National health report 2022, at least 75% of diseases diagnosed at the Mbale Regional Referral Hospital are attributed to consumption of unsafe water and poor hygiene whereas 69% of diseases diagnosed at the Nabumali sick bay, a clinic serving students from Nabumali High School and Nabumali Day Primary School, were related to the consumption of unsafe water. I therefore applaud Prudential for coming through to support the schools as this will help them live more healthier," Othieno said.

According to officials, traditional solutions for water purification in schools, such as boiling and use of chlorine

and disinfecting tablets, come at high environmental and financial costs.

Therefore many schools resort to requiring students to bring packaged water, which is costly to parents and to this, Tusafishe has pioneered a transformative technology that not only purifies water but also safeguards the environment.

The water purification system has the capacity to purify up to 4,880 liters daily, eliminating up to 99.999% of all disease-causing pathogens from water sources.

To further support the initiative, in line with Prudential's environmental, social and governance strategy, over 3000 Moringa tree seedlings will be distributed to communities surrounding the schools for planting, reinforcing the commitment towards long-term sustainability and climate change.

Prudential's climate targets include de-carbonising own operations and investments and engaging with its investees to travel together with them in the transition journey so that they are not left behind.