Uganda: I Am Disappointed in Ssegirinya and His Divisive Statements, Says Bobi

National Unity Platform (NUP), leader, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine has expressed his disappointment in Muhammad Ssegirinya, the Member of Parliament for Kawempe North, over his recent statements.

Kyagulanyi said the statements were divisive.

"We are all leaders within the same party, so exchanging public remarks only reflects poorly on our ability to engage and resolve such issues. It was a disappointment and an error. Nonetheless, we continue to pray for his recovery," he stated while appearing on an online show.

"I will continue to remind Ssegirinya that his actions are being closely observed by the public. We must remain authentic and transparent. I always tell my people that I won't defend or conceal any wrongdoing. The public sees our actions, so we must prioritise the needs of the people."

Ssegirinya recently launched verbal attacks on the NUP Deputy Spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, accusing him of making inconsiderate statements.

Upon his return to the country from the Netherlands where he underwent treatment Ssegirinya said whereas he was ready to resume serving his constituents, the comments by the NUP deputy spokesperson were uncalled for.

"While I lay sick, I heard the remarks Mufumbiro made. I was deeply hurt. Everyone else in the NUP sent me well wishes, but Waiswa was insulting me. I have no issues with him, but I decree that he should never attend my funeral," he added.

Ssegirinya declared that he does not require an apology from Mufumbiro and will not pursue the matter further but said when he dies, the deputy NUP speaker should not dare step at his funeral.

Speaking over the weekend, Kyagulanyi said the comments by Ssegirinya didn't reflect personality of a leader.

He however applauded the NUP team that supported Ssegirinya during his treatment abroad.

"Despite falling ill and requiring assistance, I am grateful that our team made efforts to take care of Ssegirinya. I also thank Mathias Mpuuga, the leader of the opposition, and the entire Parliamentary team for ensuring that his bills were cleared in accordance with the law," Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi revealed that there were individuals attempting to exploit Ssegirinya's situation to create discord within the party.

He said he maintained constant communication with the MP while he received treatment abroad.

"I stayed in touch with those responsible for his care. Naturally, I was disheartened to find that upon his return, he made divisive statements, casting doubt on the progress we were making as a party and as a country. It was disappointing," he said.

Kyagulanyi criticized Ssegirinya for publicly airing grievances that could have been addressed privately.

He emphasized the need for unity among party members.

During his time abroad, Ssegirinya expressed disappointment with Parliament's failure to aid him.

He questioned why others had received financial assistance while he received none from the party or Parliament.

However, the Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, stated that Ssegirinya had traveled abroad without informing the party or its president, Kyagulanyi, about his condition.

This state of affairs saw Muhammad Nsereko, the Kampala Central MP, initiate a fundraising campaign for Ssegirinya.

But Kyagulanyi criticized Nsereko's involvement and accused him of exploiting the ill legislator for financial gain.

Kyagulanyi emphasized that Ssegirinya's family had not granted permission for Nsereko to raise funds on their behalf.