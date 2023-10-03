Uganda: 'Who Sent Her There?' Nabbanja 'Undresses' Minister Lumumba Over UN Trip

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has castigated one of her deputies, the Minister for General Duties Justine Kasule Lumumba for making the trip to the United Nations General Assembly despite not being originally part of the travel entourage.

Nabbanja who was speaking on a radio talk show revealed that Lumumba was not supposed to travel to NewYork and she had no business there.

"She was sent to make preparations for us earlier, then she returned, she was not supposed to go back. Who sent her there?" she posed.

According to Nabbanja, the government did not plan for Kasule Lumumba's presence in New York, prompting her to use personal resources to sustain her there. Nabbanja now contends that since Lumumba was not on the list, she will not earn any refunds.

"She knew that her boss was travelling ( to UNGA), what was she doing there? She will not get a single refund for the personal money she used while there," she added.

Nabbanja said she never gave Lumumba permission to go to the UN General Assembly and was shocked to find her there.

"I delegated her to handle for me issues in July, she was aware that I would be going to the UN, so why was she going there? I am the one who tells her what to do, I did not tell her to travel to UN, whatever fights she was fueling wherever she was should not be brought to my office.

Nabbanja threatened to sue media houses that continue tarnishing her name over the UN trip, insisting that she was not the one that carried the 70-man entourage.

She argued that the President permitted her to go to UNGA since the Vice President had been assigned elsewhere.

Nabbanja says that she travelled with only 7 ( seven) people, a number that is far less compared to her predecessors.

"The people they claim went with me were all here, I have no powers to delegate the Vice President, so her delegation was her choice," she said.