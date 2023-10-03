Ethiopia: Sidama Federalist Party Calls for Investigations, Accountability in Younger Region

Addis Abeba — The Sidama Federalist Party (SFP) issued a strongly worded six-point position statement yesterday, drawing attention to the ongoing political and social issues in Ethiopia's Sidama region and calling for investigations and accountability.

According to the statement, the SFP alleges that since the establishment of the Sidama region, the people have experienced mismanagement, corruption, injustice, arbitrary arrests, and divisions along ethnic lines. These issues have resulted in broader social and economic challenges, as claimed by the party.

The position statement provides specific examples, such as discriminatory practices that hinder qualified professionals from obtaining public service roles. It also highlights the mistreatment of young people and emphasizes the party's peaceful efforts to mobilize the community and combat corruption within the legal framework.

The SFP further accuses the regional security bureau of creating an "informal terrorist force" called "Sidama's Freedom Army" last year with the aim of targeting and suppressing opposition. The party states that they have submitted evidence to federal prosecutors and security services, documenting the alleged plans of this group to commit "terrorist crimes" against civilians and disrupt the peace.

The SFP's statement raises concerns about inaction by the federal government on these accusations, which could potentially disrupt peace and restrict lawful political activities in the region. To address these issues, the political party calls for independent federal investigations into the allegations, along with international monitoring, media coverage, and solidarity from human rights organizations and Ethiopian citizens regarding the ongoing situation in Sidama.

In a previous statement released in February 2023, the SFP made serious allegations against the regional administration. The party criticized the widespread "administrative failures," including corruption, human rights abuses, and the failure to address unemployment.

It also accused the authorities of suppressing dissent by intimidating its supporters and limiting its lawful activities. The opposition party pointed out specific plans by the Sidama Special Security Force to target the SFP and intimidate civilians using an unofficial militia group. The SFP claimed that evidence of these "criminal plans, including the establishment of the terrorist force," had been submitted to the authorities.