Somalia: Fear Grows Over Possible Floods in Central Somalia

2 October 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beledweyne, Somalia — The People in the Hiran region say that there is a brewing fear that the Shabelle River may flood the riverine areas after reaching its baneful height.

If this happens, it could affect the local population, mainly those living in the riverine areas.

The administrator of the Fiidow area in the Hiran region who spoke to Shabelle said there is an intense fear in that area, as the river is filling up.

Additionally, he mentioned that they have gotten a warning from the SoDMA Agency and are making their best efforts.

Most of the Shabelle River floods the areas it passes through and the floods affect the local people and agriculture.

The fear of flooding is growing as recently the National Disaster Management Agency said that there is a fear that the whole country will be hit by a strong storm called EL Nino.

It is the storm that recently hit Libya and South Africa. It is feared that it will reach Somalia in October.

The Shabelle River has caused flooding in the areas it traverses, leading to several fatalities, injuries, and family evictions several times.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.