Somalia: Fear Grows Over Possible Floods in Central Somalia

Beledweyne, Somalia — The People in the Hiran region say that there is a brewing fear that the Shabelle River may flood the riverine areas after reaching its baneful height.

If this happens, it could affect the local population, mainly those living in the riverine areas.

The administrator of the Fiidow area in the Hiran region who spoke to Shabelle said there is an intense fear in that area, as the river is filling up.

Additionally, he mentioned that they have gotten a warning from the SoDMA Agency and are making their best efforts.

Most of the Shabelle River floods the areas it passes through and the floods affect the local people and agriculture.

The fear of flooding is growing as recently the National Disaster Management Agency said that there is a fear that the whole country will be hit by a strong storm called EL Nino.

It is the storm that recently hit Libya and South Africa. It is feared that it will reach Somalia in October.

The Shabelle River has caused flooding in the areas it traverses, leading to several fatalities, injuries, and family evictions several times.