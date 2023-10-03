Somalia: Former Mogadishu Mayor Passes Away Following Illness

2 October 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Tributes pour in over the death of former mayor of Mogadishu Ali Ugas Abdulle.

The top leaders of Somalia, including president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and PM Hamza Abdi Barre sent their condolences to the family of the late mayor.

Ali Ugas Abdulle has been ill for some time in Mogadishu and died at Digfeer Hospital.

Abdulle became the Mayor of Mogadishu, between 1987 and 1990, during the military-led central government.

Several officials, including the Mayor of Mogadishu, Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madale), and the former prime minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Kheyre consoled over the demise of Abdulle.

Madale, said that the deceased "played a major role in bringing peace, bringing together the Somali nation, and re-establishing the government of Somalia."

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.