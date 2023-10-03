Somalia: Former Mogadishu Mayor Passes Away Following Illness

Mogadishu, Somalia — Tributes pour in over the death of former mayor of Mogadishu Ali Ugas Abdulle.

The top leaders of Somalia, including president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and PM Hamza Abdi Barre sent their condolences to the family of the late mayor.

Ali Ugas Abdulle has been ill for some time in Mogadishu and died at Digfeer Hospital.

Abdulle became the Mayor of Mogadishu, between 1987 and 1990, during the military-led central government.

Several officials, including the Mayor of Mogadishu, Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madale), and the former prime minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Kheyre consoled over the demise of Abdulle.

Madale, said that the deceased "played a major role in bringing peace, bringing together the Somali nation, and re-establishing the government of Somalia."