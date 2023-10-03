Somalia: PM Hamza Abdi Barre Meets With UAE Ambassador to Somalia

2 October 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met with the UAE Ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed Juma Al Rumaithi, at his office in Villa Somalia on Monday.

During the meeting, they focused on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries and exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Prime Minister Barre expressed his gratitude to the UAE for their diverse support to Somalia, particularly in the areas of security and economic development cooperation.

Ambassador Al Rumaithi commended the significant advancements made by Somalia as the country moves towards a peaceful and prosperous future.

He also affirmed UAE's commitment to supporting this objective, in alignment with the Federal Government of Somalia's priority framework.

