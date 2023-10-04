South Africa: Senzo Witnesses Grilled for Hiding Information

Constable Sizwe Zungu was subjected to more questioning during his testimony at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday about his alleged failure to share vital information with senior police officers.

Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, representing accused Mthokoziseni Maphisa, questioned why Zungu did not come forward when learning of an arrest related to Meyiwa's murder.

Zamokuhle Mbatha, who was in an identification parade in 2015, was arrested in relation to Meyiwa's murder and then later released, planning to pursue legal action against the state.

Nxumalo expressed concern over Zungu's conduct after Mbatha's arrest, stating: "This is going to haunt you now and again because you, as a member of the South African Police Service [SAPS], had knowledge about a person who has been arrested and later released.

"You have information about the person who was involved, and yet you did nothing for a case that could have been solved as early as 2014."

In his defence, Zungu claimed that he was not present at the identification parade, unaware of who was arrested, and since he wasn't the investigating officer, he would not interfere in matters that did not involve him.

Additionally, Zungu emphasised his absence from the Khumalo household during Meyiwa's murder and his lack of confirmation of the suspects.

Zungu was also probed on why he did not inform his senior officer, General Vincent Leshabane, about associating with individuals potentially linked to Meyiwa's murder.

Zungu justified his silence, expressing his belief that Leshabane would conduct his investigation impartially, and due to his own uncertainty about the individuals' involvement, he waited for feedback from the General.

Nxumalo further criticised Zungu's withholding of information about the hostel from Brigadier Bongani Gininda, another investigating officer.

The trial continues.