South Africa: Fuel Prices to Increase From Wednesday

South Africans will once again have to tighten their belts as the fuel prices are set to increase on Wednesday.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, announced the adjustment of fuel prices for all grades of fuel, illuminating paraffin and gas.

The fuel prices for October 2023 will be adjusted as follows:

· Petrol 93 will increase by R1,08 per litre

· Petrol 95 will increase by R1,14 per litre

· Diesel 0.05% sulphur will increase by R1,96 per litre

· Diesel 0.005% sulphur will go up by R1,93.70 per litre

· Illuminating Paraffin will increase by R1,51 per litre

· The Single Maximum National Retail price for illuminating paraffin will increase by R2,02 per litre

· Maximum retail price for LP Gas will increase by R2,50 per kilogram

Mantashe said the fuel prices scheduled for the different zones will be published on Tuesday, 03 October 2023.

"The department believes that exploration and development of national oil and gas reserves could help moderate the impact of high prices in the long term," Mantashe said.