Zimbabwe: Winky D Fires Warning Shots as Jah Prayzah, Makhadzi Face-Off Looms

3 October 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

Zimdancehall kingpin, Winky D, Sunday could not be drawn into brushing with law enforcement agencies, ignoring loud voices for the chanter to perform his contentious song 'Ibotso' in Chinhoyi.

Winky held his first music show in four months in Chinhoyi over the weekend after being reportedly snubbed by promoters.

The Zimdancehall king has been under the microscope of authorities since the release of his album Eureka Eureka early this year leading to his snub by promoters.

Winky D had Chinhoyi music revelers eating from the palm of his hand delivering scintillating performances.

However, the insatiable crowd was left clamoring for Ibotso - a song that castigates corruption and social vices.

The pleas fell on deaf ears as Winky D could not afford a repeat of March when his show was abandoned after police stormed.

Winky D's performance comes as he is set to face off against fellow giants Jah Prayzah and Makhadzi in Kadoma in a fortnight.

The much-anticipated show will be the first time the trio perform together since the outburst of Makhadzi and Jah Prayzah in the UK over time limitations.

"Scores" will be settled in Kadoma with Winky D, Jah Prayzah and Makhadzi preparing for the showdown.

Sungura ace Alick Macheso and South African DJ Tira are also scheduled to perform at the Kadoma show.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.