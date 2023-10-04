Zimbabwe: Winky D Fires Warning Shots as Jah Prayzah, Makhadzi Face-Off Looms

Zimdancehall kingpin, Winky D, Sunday could not be drawn into brushing with law enforcement agencies, ignoring loud voices for the chanter to perform his contentious song 'Ibotso' in Chinhoyi.

Winky held his first music show in four months in Chinhoyi over the weekend after being reportedly snubbed by promoters.

The Zimdancehall king has been under the microscope of authorities since the release of his album Eureka Eureka early this year leading to his snub by promoters.

Winky D had Chinhoyi music revelers eating from the palm of his hand delivering scintillating performances.

However, the insatiable crowd was left clamoring for Ibotso - a song that castigates corruption and social vices.

The pleas fell on deaf ears as Winky D could not afford a repeat of March when his show was abandoned after police stormed.

Winky D's performance comes as he is set to face off against fellow giants Jah Prayzah and Makhadzi in Kadoma in a fortnight.

The much-anticipated show will be the first time the trio perform together since the outburst of Makhadzi and Jah Prayzah in the UK over time limitations.

"Scores" will be settled in Kadoma with Winky D, Jah Prayzah and Makhadzi preparing for the showdown.

Sungura ace Alick Macheso and South African DJ Tira are also scheduled to perform at the Kadoma show.