Rwanda: Remembering Young CK - Friends, Family in Canada Pay Tribute to the Late Rapper

Family and friends of Calvin Kagahe Ngabo, also known as Young CK, gathered on September 29 at Paroisse St Sebastian, a French-speaking Catholic parish in Ottawa, Canada, to commemorate the life of the deceased singer. The gathering took place two weeks after his sudden and mysterious death.

The rapper whose music resonated with so many, despite a short time in the spotlight, passed away on September 17, leaving a void in the hearts of his fans and loved ones alike.

The commemoration started with a Holy Mass, providing an opportunity for contemplation and prayer. The life of Young CK was honored not only through his music but also through the spirituality he embraced, particularly in his final moments, as stated in the tributes.

Following the Holy Mass loved ones narrated stories of Young CK's influence on their lives. It proved to be an emotional encounter as individuals reminisced about his kindness, wit, and his ability to connect with people from all backgrounds.

His brother, Kevin Kagahe Floris, fondly remembered the moments they shared. He described his brother as someone who rarely spoke and only shared his thoughts when it was necessary.

"Unlike me, who is an extroverted person, my brother would only speak a little but with a point. However, he would easily connect with everyone on any occasion. My friends were his, we had a tight bond, one might say," he said.

Referring to his music, the brother said: "I knew he was a comedian naturally because he would crack some jokes and I'd wonder if this was my little brother or not. He always surprised me, since our childhood.

"My friend back then (Paccy) who was a producer had connected with my brother CK too. Paccy would tell me that Young CK was always asking him to produce a song for him, however, I told him never to do so. "Calvin cannot be an artiste. Don't give him a chance unless you want to waste your time" I told Paccy," he said.

CK, later on, did it, albeit sneakily, and made a single titled 'Get that Bag'. "After listening to the song, I changed my mind a little bit, and then there was his popular song 'Ndumugabo'. This fuelled my support for him and I made him some fliers to promote and support his venture until his departure.

"He has left a void in my life, but I am convinced that he is in a good place and spiritually with us."

The deceased's aunt Leah, echoed similar sentiments on the unique personality he possessed. "I rarely saw Calvin angry. He was a man full of joy."

During the commemoration, friends shared memories, his songs, and heartfelt poems. Their words displayed a vivid picture of the person behind the rapper--a friend who was always there to lend a helping hand or share a laugh with anyone.

Born on January 23, 2000, in Nyamirambo, a suburb of Nyarugenge District, Kigali City, Young CK studied nursery school at Kivugiza Primary at Camp Kigali. He later joined Ecole de Science de Gisenyi before he joined King David Academy and later on IPRC Kicukiro for high school, which he completed at St. Pius in Canada. He passed away at the age of 23.