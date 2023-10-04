South Africa: Lost in Translation - - Koko Kusile Corruption Case Delayed By Lack of Interpreter

3 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Dianne Hawker

Courtroom G in the Middelburg magistrate court resembled the set of a poorly directed slapstick film as a comedy of errors unfolded on Tuesday morning.

The accused in the R2.2-billion Kusile corruption case had expected to hear judgment in an inquiry into whether the NPA should be granted more time to investigate the matter.

Instead, regional magistrate Stanley Jacobs told the court that he planned to question the investigating officer.

The case involves charges of corruption in the R2.2-billion control and instrumentation tender which was won by Zabb, the local division of the Swedish-Swiss firm, ABB.

Among the accused are former acting CEO and head of generation at Eskom, Matshela Koko, his wife Mosima and his stepdaughter Koketso Aren.

Businessman and former SA Local Government Association chairman Thabo Mokoena is also among the accused, along with lawyer Johannes Coetzee. Five companies have been charged along with Watson Sebataolo Seswai, Thato Choma, Sunil Vip, Gopal Shamji Kambi.

On 4 September, the NPA said it needed more time to investigate the case, even though Jacobs had previously ruled that there would be no further postponements. He opted to hold an inquiry into the delay in terms of section 342(a) of the Criminal Procedure Act. The act empowers a magistrate or judge to investigate any delay in the completion of a case and decide on whether the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.