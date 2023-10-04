South Africa: Lost in Translation - - Koko Kusile Corruption Case Delayed By Lack of Interpreter

Courtroom G in the Middelburg magistrate court resembled the set of a poorly directed slapstick film as a comedy of errors unfolded on Tuesday morning.

The accused in the R2.2-billion Kusile corruption case had expected to hear judgment in an inquiry into whether the NPA should be granted more time to investigate the matter.

Instead, regional magistrate Stanley Jacobs told the court that he planned to question the investigating officer.

The case involves charges of corruption in the R2.2-billion control and instrumentation tender which was won by Zabb, the local division of the Swedish-Swiss firm, ABB.

Among the accused are former acting CEO and head of generation at Eskom, Matshela Koko, his wife Mosima and his stepdaughter Koketso Aren.

Businessman and former SA Local Government Association chairman Thabo Mokoena is also among the accused, along with lawyer Johannes Coetzee. Five companies have been charged along with Watson Sebataolo Seswai, Thato Choma, Sunil Vip, Gopal Shamji Kambi.

On 4 September, the NPA said it needed more time to investigate the case, even though Jacobs had previously ruled that there would be no further postponements. He opted to hold an inquiry into the delay in terms of section 342(a) of the Criminal Procedure Act. The act empowers a magistrate or judge to investigate any delay in the completion of a case and decide on whether the...