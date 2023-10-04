South Africa: Boks Take Critical Break While Ireland and Scotland Clash in Mighty Pool B Decider

The Springboks have the luxury of a bye week before the quarterfinals of Rugby World Cup 2023, while Ireland and Scotland have a mighty clash to come in Paris to decide Pool B.

As the Springbok players dispersed from the pressures of Rugby World Cup 2023 for a few days, the coaches and technical staff will still be hard at work.

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail in this Bok camp. Part of that preparation is allowing the players to let off steam by forgetting about lineouts, mauls, line speed, defensive systems and scrums for a while.

Those whose families are still in France -- and it's most of them -- might venture to other parts of the country to escape Toulon for a while. There is nothing wrong with their fabulous set-up on the shores of the Mediterranean, where dips in the sea and walks on the beach have been part of daily life for a month now, but some want a change of scenery.

The first part of the job is all but done -- qualification for the quarterfinals. As discussed previously, there is a minuscule chance the Boks can be eliminated, but it would require the most inconceivable outcome between Ireland and Scotland for that to happen.

Players can drift off happy in the knowledge that they have done their bit for now following their 49-18 win over Tonga...