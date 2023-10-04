South Africa: Boks Take Critical Break While Ireland and Scotland Clash in Mighty Pool B Decider

3 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

The Springboks have the luxury of a bye week before the quarterfinals of Rugby World Cup 2023, while Ireland and Scotland have a mighty clash to come in Paris to decide Pool B.

As the Springbok players dispersed from the pressures of Rugby World Cup 2023 for a few days, the coaches and technical staff will still be hard at work.

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail in this Bok camp. Part of that preparation is allowing the players to let off steam by forgetting about lineouts, mauls, line speed, defensive systems and scrums for a while.

Those whose families are still in France -- and it's most of them -- might venture to other parts of the country to escape Toulon for a while. There is nothing wrong with their fabulous set-up on the shores of the Mediterranean, where dips in the sea and walks on the beach have been part of daily life for a month now, but some want a change of scenery.

The first part of the job is all but done -- qualification for the quarterfinals. As discussed previously, there is a minuscule chance the Boks can be eliminated, but it would require the most inconceivable outcome between Ireland and Scotland for that to happen.

Players can drift off happy in the knowledge that they have done their bit for now following their 49-18 win over Tonga...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.