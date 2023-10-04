Zimbabwe: Luton Boss Edwards Praises Nakamba as Warriors Star Tops Premier League Tackle Charts

LUTON Town boss Rob Edwards has expressed his delight with the form of Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba after he played a key role as the team secured their maiden Premier League win last weekend.

Nakamba was named the Man of the Match as Luton beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park last Saturday for their first since their promotion to the Premier League.

Afterwards, the respected British Podcast, THE WALT Podcast, revealed on X that the 29-year-old Zimbabwe international has now made the most tackles in the EPL, with 26 so far this season.

"70% of the planet is covered by water," remarked THE WALT Podcast.

"The other 30% is covered by Nakamba."

Commenting on Nakamba impact ahead of tonight's clash with Burnley, the Luton manager Edwards said: "It shows that maybe we haven't got the ball as much as others that we have to make more tackles as well, we're going to need him to keep doing that!

"He was excellent, I love that saying, 70 percent of the world is covered by water, the other 30 percent by Marvelous Nakamba, I love that.

"I saw that again the other day, I was laughing to myself, as he's brilliant.

"He's some man, he just goes about his business in a real humble way.

"His performance was top the other day, really, really influential.

"He does the stuff that people won't always see, and doesn't want all the praise for it either, he just gets on and is a real top player, a top, top guy."