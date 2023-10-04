Rwanda: PM Ngirente in Qatar for International Horticultural Expo

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, joined global leaders on October 2 for the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha, Qatar.

The inauguration marked the commencement of the international exposition, which is dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability, innovative horticultural practices, and fostering international cooperation.

The ceremony which was held at Al Bidda Park in Doha, Qatar was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and other guests, including Ngirente and Tanzania's President, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, Expo 2023 Doha is a testament to the collective efforts of nations uniting to raise awareness about sustainable horticulture and address the pressing environmental challenges facing the planet.

Rwanda, renowned for its horticultural heritage and world-class coffee, is actively participating in the exposition.

"The spotlight is on showcasing top-notch horticultural products with a focus on exports and conservation agriculture to protect the soil. Sustainable productivity, positioned at the intersection of ecotourism and conservation, takes center stage, positively influencing our biospheres. Expo 2023 Doha is a significant platform for Rwanda to highlight modern, sustainable agriculture while also sharing its cultural traditions," reads part of the statement.

The expo will feature a multitude of exhibitions, pavilions, and events, providing a platform for nations to showcase their horticultural expertise and innovations.