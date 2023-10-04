Rwanda: Fuel Prices Rise Following Adjustments in Global Oil Market

3 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) on Tuesday, October 3, announced a rise in prices for petrol and diesel, citing the adjustments in the global oil market.

The new prices which take effect on October 4 mean that pump prices for petrol have increased to Rwf 1,822 per litre up from Rwf 1,639 while diesel was increased from Rwf 1,492 per litre to Rwf 1,662.

"Fuel pump prices are revised based primarily on price changes of the petroleum products registered on the international market," reads part of the RURA announcement.

In August, the latest price of petrol increased to Rwf1,639 per litre, marking a rise of Rwf122 compared to the prices set in June. However, it is worth noting that RURA had previously upheld the maximum retail price for diesel at Rwf1,492.

Normally, the fuel prices are reviewed every two months.

