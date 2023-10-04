Rwanda: 7-Seater Vehicles Allowed to Carry Passengers in Kigali

The government has moved to grant temporary permission to 7-seater vehicles to carry passengers in Kigali on a commercial basis, as part of a short-term plan to deal with public transport issues.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 3, the Ministry of Infrastructure called upon owners of such vehicles to register to offer the services.

The registration is free of charge, and the services will not attract taxes. The government is also working to put in place parking areas for such vehicles offering these services.

In addition to this, the government's temporary strategy also aims to work together with bus owners to repair their vehicles so that there are more buses on roads.

Meanwhile, there is also a plan (the implementation dates are not yet specified) of dedicating two lanes of the CBD-Sonotubes-Giporoso road to public buses during peak hours.