Rwanda: 7-Seater Vehicles Allowed to Carry Passengers in Kigali

3 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The government has moved to grant temporary permission to 7-seater vehicles to carry passengers in Kigali on a commercial basis, as part of a short-term plan to deal with public transport issues.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 3, the Ministry of Infrastructure called upon owners of such vehicles to register to offer the services.

The registration is free of charge, and the services will not attract taxes. The government is also working to put in place parking areas for such vehicles offering these services.

In addition to this, the government's temporary strategy also aims to work together with bus owners to repair their vehicles so that there are more buses on roads.

Meanwhile, there is also a plan (the implementation dates are not yet specified) of dedicating two lanes of the CBD-Sonotubes-Giporoso road to public buses during peak hours.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.