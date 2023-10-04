Botswana: Kgosi Masunga Dies

3 October 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thamani Shabani

Tatisisiding — The Deputy Court President of Block 4 in Francistown, Kgosi Sam Masunga has passed on.

Kgosi Maguga, 60, died at Riverside Hospital on Saturday after a long illness.

Confriming his death, his wife, Ms Boikhutso Masunga said the deceased had been in and out of hospital until his untimely death.

She explained that the late Kgosi Masunga had been hospitalised at Riverside Hospital for a short period of time at the time of his death.

Kgosi Masunga was a Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Itekeng Ward Councillor in Francistown from 1999 to 2014. From 2014 to 2019, the late Kgosi Masunga worked at the Francistown East Parliamentary office as a Research and Administrative officer.

In 2019, he contested for Central council ward in Francistown under the BDP ticket and lost to Alliance for Progressive (AP) candidate.

He was later appointed Deputy Court President for Block 4, a position he held until his untimely death.

The late Kgosi Masunga did his primary and secondary education at Kopano primary English medium school and Selibe Phikwe Secondary school respectively.

He is survived by wife, two siblings and two sons.

At the time of going to press, funeral arrangements were not yet finalised.

