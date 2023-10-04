Botswana: Township Rollers Maun Football Fiesta Kings

Maun — Township Rollers were on Sunday crowned Maun Independence Football Fiesta champions after defeating Gumare United 5-0 in a thrilling encounter played at Maun Sports Complex.

The Gaborone giant also proved its seniority on Independence Day after walloping Maun-based Sankoyo Bush Bucks 2-1 to book a ticket at the final while Gumare United won against Tafic to advance to the final in a two-day tournament organised by Minora Entertainment.

Gumare United came second while Tafic got third position and the host, Sankoyo got position four.

Even though there were no trophies, all the teams were appreciated with appearance fees.

The tournament was aimed at giving teams exposure and test their fitness as they prepare for the 2023/24 football season.

It was also meant to empower women referees as they were given the opportunity to officiate all the matches during the tournament.

Rollers head coach, Innocent Morapedi, who could not hide his excitement, said in an interview that his charges, played exceptionally well and were ready to start the league as they would be taking on Maistaoka in their opening encounter on Saturday.

While, he appreciated the tournament, Morapedi said the main objective was to avoid injuries and he was happy that the boys finished the competition injury-free.

On the other hand, Gumare United head coach, Ronald Philip said the tournament was a learning curve for his side more so that they were playing against one of the football giants in the country.

Phillip said they were unlucky as things did not go as planned citing that his boys gave their opponents much respect hence Rollers managed to score more goals.

"My boys gained a good experience because we are a team fighting to book a slot in the First Division League and we are now ready to go into the 2023/24 season energised," he added.

For his part, tournament organiser and sponsor, Olebogeng Motlamma said the tournament went well and thanked all teams for their participation.

As part of the teams' pre-season activities, he said they found it fit to hold the tournament in an effort to take sport to the people and empower women referees.

He also thanked supporters for rallying behind the teams.

