Tanzania: PM Acts Tough On Officials Over Land Matters

Dodoma — DODOMA: PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Tuesday ordered disciplinary and legal measures against 14 public officials in Mwanza and Dodoma regions over unethical issues in handling land matters.

Out of the 14 public servants, three are working with the Mwanza City Council and the remaining 11 are officials of Dodoma City Council.

Mr Majaliwa made the directive in Dodoma during his meeting with leaders of the cities of Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, Mbeya, Tanga and Dodoma to discuss rampant land disputes.

At the meeting, he directed Mwanza Regional Administration Secretary, Mr Elikana Balandya to suspend two officials from work while instructing the Regional Assistant Land Commissioner to be returned back to the ministry to face disciplinary actions.

In line with this, he directed the resumption of construction of a storeyed building at plot number 194&195 which was initially stopped by Mwanza Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla.

"I direct the Regional Commissioner to suspend from work the head of city planning department, Mr Robert Phares and head of land department in Mwanza City, Ms Halima Iddi Nasoro as well as Acting Assistant Land Commissioner Mr Elia Kamihanda and be returned to the ministry to face disciplinary actions," he ordered.

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa directed the police force in collaboration with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to look for and bring back to Dodoma 11 civil servants who worked for the Dodoma City Council so that they can answer allegations over misuse of public funds, taking people's lands forcefully and selling open spaces.

The suspects include Mr Josephat Mafuru (former Dodoma city Council Director), Mr Scorpion Philip, Lennis Ngole, Allen Mwakanjuki, Ms Aisha Masanja, Ms Agusta Primo, Mr Azory William Byakanwa, Frezia Kazimoto, Premin Nzenga, Ms Stella Komba and Thabiti Mbiyagi.

"These are some of those behind land disputes. They should be located and come here to answer allegations against them," he said.

He further said the Dodoma City Council must implement recommendations made by a special investigation team which, among other things, recommended that all land title deeds should be verified and the city to find other plots to compensate citizens it owes.

He further directed that the use of all public places, including schools, health centres, rehabilitation centres and markets should not be changed until an approval from the district and regional security committee is obtained if there will be a pressing factor to do so.

Also, Mr Majaliwa directed the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments) and the Ministry of Lands and Human Settlements Development to revoke all title deeds issued for pieces of land in Makutupora River Basin and relocate all people who established settlements at the area which is a source of water.