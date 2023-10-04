Rwanda's Deputy Police Chief Ujeneza in Angola for Interpol Regional Conference

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza, headed a team of Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) officers, to Luanda, Angola where they are attending the 26th Interpol African Regional Conference.

The three-day conference, which started on Tuesday, October 3, brings together 160 senior law enforcement officials to discuss challenges, reassess strategies, and reaffirm their cooperation as a region in responding to security threats facing the African continent.

The conference was officially opened by the vice president of Angola, Esperança Maria Eduardo Francisco da Costa, who emphasized the importance of cross-border cooperation between law enforcement institutions to tackle the growing transnational organized crimes.

During the three days, delegates will look at the overview of Interpol activities in Africa, assess the regional crime threats and trends, and the use of Interpol databases and other capabilities to tackle security threats in Africa.

They will also share experiences and strategies in fighting terrorism and transnational organized crime; and the partnership between the global Police body, African Union, and regional bodies.