Kenya: Section of Kisumu MPs Pledge to Work With Govt to Achieve UHC Coverage

Nairobi — Members of Parliament drawn from Kisumu County have pledged to partner with PharmAccess Foundation together with both National and County government to achieve Universal Healthcare Coverage UHC at community level.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday at Nairobi, the legislators led by Seme Member of Parliament James Nyikal have said the partnership will help close gaps and challenges witnessed in the implementation of the (UHC) program.

Nyakal has stated that the use of community strategies including Primary healthcare Networks (PCN) will greatly help even the vulnerable people from rural areas to access quality healthcare services under the UHC in the county.

"The Poor people in rural areas need to be supported. It is important to identify and recognize them under UHC because many of them are left out in National and county government health insurance programs including the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)," Nyikal stated.

Nyikal who is also a member of the National Assembly Health Committee has however highlighted the need to mobilize those who can afford access to healthcare services to join social health insurance.

"As members of parliament, we will sensitize our people on the need and value of being enrolled to a health insurance program,'Nyikal said adding that they will lobby more funds through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to help the vulnerable in the communities' access quality health care services.

He further stated that the Community both National and County government will partner to offer community health promoters a monthly stipend to promote healthcare services at community level.

Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu reiterated that elected leaders in the county should be committed to secure partnerships aimed at improving the quality and access of healthcare services for the locals.

The Government recently embraced a new paradigm shift in the provision of basic healthcare and medical services to Kenyans where President William Ruto flagged off 100,000 Community Health Promoter Kits to all the 47 counties.

The Head of State noted that the community health promoters will be facilitated to provide a defined package of preventive and promotive health services at the household level.

"Each promoter is mandated to serve 100 homes and will be provided with basic equipment for household health screening," he said.