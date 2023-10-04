Rwanda: Former Refugee on Inspiring People Through Gospel Music

Isaac Gafishi, a Rwandan gospel singer, has faced many challenges, ultimately leading to his relocation to the United States. Forced to seek asylum in Kenya before making his way to America, Gafishi's life story is one of resilience and determination.

After spending 15 years away, he returned to Rwanda to reconnect with his roots, collaborate with fellow gospel artistes, and work on a deeply personal Kinyarwanda album that delves into his life story.

Gafishi's love for music was ignited during his early years, finding expression within the confines of a church choir. However, it wasn't until he reached the age of 12 that he began crafting his own musical compositions.

The road to success was far from smooth for Gafishi. Faced with the harsh realities of seeking asylum at a young age, he found refuge in Kenya before embarking on a life-changing journey to the US. Recounting his experiences, he referred to this period as one of the most trying times of his life.

Gafishi's musical talent manifested itself in the form of two remarkable albums, each resonating with audiences due to the powerful messages they conveyed. "The positive feedback received from listeners attests to the impact of my music, which resonated deeply with the themes of hope, faith, and perseverance," the singer revealed.

Gafishi's return to Rwanda is a significant milestone in his journey. "Beyond reuniting with family members I had been separated from, I want to collaborate with fellow Rwandan gospel musicians, and forge connections that transcend borders.

He is set to work on a Kinyarwanda album that offers an exclusive glimpse into his life story. This forthcoming album draws inspiration from his personal experiences.

"My musical journey has been a personal odyssey, most people who follow my music are in the US. This is why coming back home will help me to connect with gospel music lovers as I work to inspire them and praise our saviour," he said.

Expressing his longing for companionship and a family-oriented life, he shared his conviction in raising children within the supportive ambiance of the church, a testament to his unwavering faith.

With two albums to his name and a third on the way, the singer's faith and resilience have uplifted him in his career regardless of the journey. He wants to share this journey and embrace his roots in the coming album.