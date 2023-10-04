Kenya: KQ, airBaltic Boost Connectivity With an Interline Deal

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) and airBaltic have signed an interline agreement that will allow passengers of both carriers to use single tickets.

The deal increases KQ's connections in Baltic states such as Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as in European countries.

Likewise, airBaltic flyers will now enjoy connectivity in Africa through KQ destinations such as Uganda, Tanzania, the Seychelles, Mauritius, and South Africa, among other nations.

"This partnership gives us an opportunity to explore and extend our reach in Europe, further diversifying our routes as we work towards serving our customers better," KQ Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said.

"Our aim is to provide connectivity for Kenya Airways customers and provide them with more travel choices across Europe," he added.

On his part, airBaltic Senior Vice President in Charge of Network Management Thomas Ramdahl exuded confidence in the partnership, adding it will improve customers travel experience.

"In order to give our customers additional flexibility and travel options, we are glad to team up with Kenya Airways," Ramdahl said.

"By working together, we can give our customers seamless connectivity and more options when booking their travel between Africa and the Baltics."

Lately, KQ has been expanding its routes with cooperation from other airlines.

This becomes a second deal signed by KQ after a similar one with Fly Emirates a few months ago.