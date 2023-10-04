Sudan Ministry of Health 'Absent' As Dengue Fever Spreads

El Fasher / Um Rawaba / East Nile — The director of the El Salam Diabetes Centre in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, expressed his concern about the rapid spread of dengue fever* and malaria. Health sources reported an increase of dengue fever cases in Um Rawaba in North Kordofan. Cholera cases are also increasing across Sudan.

The director said that the Ministry of Health is "completely absent" as cases of dengue fever spread in El Fasher and surrounding areas.

Doctor Ibrahim told Radio Dabanga that the prices of medicines in El Fasher are soaring. "The price of a dose of malaria treatment has risen to SDG 9,000, which exacerbates the suffering of citizens who struggle to make a living, let alone buy treatment."

He explained that there is a significant shortage of medicines for malaria, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Médecins Sans Frontières are reportedly providing treatment to patients in the city.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health late last month reported that dengue fever is more prevalent this year in eight states this year compared to 12 states the previous year.

According to the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate, 3,398 cases of dengue fever have been registered in El Gedaref, Red Sea state, North Kordofan and Khartoum, during the period between April 15 until mid-September. 14 states have recorded its presence.

The ministry said that the state most affected by dengue fever is El Gedaref in eastern Sudan due to the high density of mosquitoes and the lack of herd immunity. Sudan's health authorities also declared a cholera outbreak in El Gedaref this week.

Um Rawaba

A health source told Radio Dabanga that the number of recorded cases of dengue fever is about three-quarters of the actual total number. He lamented the lack of medicine and the difficulty of obtaining them as Sudan's economy is in crisis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The director of the North Kordofan Ministry of Health and Social Development El Fateh Abdelrahman confirmed the emergence of the first case of dengue fever in Um Rawaba on September 18.

Heavy clashes broke out on Sunday between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near Um Rawaba, leading to losses on both sides and among civilians.

East Nile

The East Nile Emergency Room announced 40 new cases of cholera, including four deaths, from Friday to Sunday. The report stressed that the cases are increasing daily and are spreading to new areas. The conditions of those who arrived at the hospital range from mild to moderate, including some critical cases that need intensive health care.

Last week, the Emergency Room of Sharg El Nil (East Nile) called on the Ministry of Health to "contain the spread of cholera before it turns into a humanitarian disaster," and appealed to international medical organisations to intervene. Last week, they reported 14 confirmed cholera cases, resulting in three deaths.

*Dengue (aka break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates. Most people who get dengue won't have symptoms. But for those that do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. (Source: World Health Organization)