Ethiopia: News - Tigray Interim Admin Declares Three-Day Mourning Period to Honor Veterans Lost in War - Official Announcements of Combatants' Deaths to Be Made

Addis Abeba — The Tigray Interim Administration declared a three-day mourning period to honor the combatants who lost their lives during the two-year violent war that ended in November 2022. General Tadesse Werede, Deputy President of the Tigray Interim Administration, made this announcement during a briefing to the state media yesterday.

The mourning period will begin on 13 October, 2023, and will be observed in the region. The period will commence after the completion of the grade 12 examinations, which were delayed in Tigray due to the war and are now scheduled to begin on 10 October, 2023.

General Tadesse stated that on the first day of the mourning period, the regional administration will officially announce the deaths of combatants who lost their lives during the war. He stressed the importance of waiting for the official government announcement, as some parents have already been informally informed of the deaths of their children and family members. "Such speculative information does not honor the sacrifices made by the martyrs," he said.

Addis Standard has observed various commemoration ceremonies labeled "informal" by the regional government. These ceremonies" have taken place at different churches to pay tribute to the veterans. One notable ceremony, held at the Endaslase Church on 1 October, 2023, commemorated two youths, a young man and a young woman in their early twenties. This ceremony, also known as "Agobel" locally, involved religious prayers and the sharing of the biographies of the fallen people.

Girmay Hagos, a resident of Mekelle, has been attending numerous funeral honors in Mekelle and the surrounding areas for the past two weeks. This includes a commemoration for three youths from the same family. He temporarily closed his business for two weeks to attend similar ceremonies. Girmay is also anxiously waiting for the announcement of his close relatives, of whom he currently has no information.

During the media briefing, General Tadesse assured the public that the collection of data regarding the biographies of the martyrs has been completed. He emphasized that parents should not have to inquire about the whereabouts of their children, as the administration will personally inform them. Additionally, certificates and letters describing the heroism of each martyr will be delivered to their respective families at their addresses.

A committee has also been established to monitor announcements closely and guide the three-day national mourning period. During this period, all activities will be suspended, and directives will be issued to provide instructions on appropriate actions and behavior.