Somalia: Suspected KDF Airstrike Reported in Al-Shabaab HQs in Southern Somalia

3 October 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Suspected KDF jets launched an aerial bombing operation against Al-Shbaab's main headquarters in Southern Somalia amid a ground offensive.

It has been reported that drones tossed several missiles in the Bu'ale district, Middle Jubba region and the reports added that some of the missiles struck Al-Shabaab meeting places.

It is not known the official casualty number caused by last night's airstrikes in the Bu'ale district, and there is no independent source that can confirm it as the city's communication was out of service at the time of the attack.

The attacks are believed to have been carried out by Kenyan warplanes, which often carry out attacks in areas and districts in the regions of Juba and Gedo.

Jubaland and the federal government of Somalia did not issue a statement regarding the airstrikes last night in the town of Buale, which serves as Al-Shabaab's biggest base in Somalia.

Kenyan troops are operating in Jubaland state as part of the AU mission in Somalia. On October 16th, 2011, Kenya Defence Forces moved into Southern Somalia to pursue the insurgent group Al Shabaab after a series of kidnappings of tourists along the border.

In January 2016 Al Shabaab launched a deadly assault on an AMISOM base garrisoned by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops in El Adde, Gedo region of Somalia, killing many soldiers.

