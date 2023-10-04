Somalia: Family of a Man Arrested By NISA in Mogadishu Said That Their Son Is Innocent

Mogadishu — A social media post by a girl named Dahabo Haji Isse who is Kamal's cousin, claims that there are traders who use Kenyan youths to deliver illegal goods to different countries, taking advantage of their lack of knowledge.

The family said that Zakariya conspired with big businessmen while he was in China, and they were charged with hundreds of weapons and explosives which were seized by NISA in the port of Mogadishu in May this year, which were said to be destined for Al-Shabaab.

The family said that Zakariya had a business, bringing goods from China to East Africa. He was told a lot of money by other businessmen who sent him to pick up goods from China, which were sent through the port of Mombasa, and finally arrested in Mogadishu.

Zakariya spent 5 years in China, and graduated from University in Computer Science.

Zakariya Kamala Sufi went missing in Mombasa on September 5, and his news was heard when the Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency, Nisa, announced that he had been arrested while he was trying to travel to areas controlled by Al-Shabaab. .

NISA described Sakarye Kamal Sufi as the most important person of Al-Shabaab who used to buy weapons and explosives from abroad.