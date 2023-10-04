Somalia: Al-Shabaab Suspected Nabbed in Security Operation

3 October 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Afgoye (Smn) — The Turkish-trained special police [Haram'ad] conducted a security operation in the southern town of Afgoye, which lies 30 kilometers west of Mogadishu.

The officials said the police targeted houses suspected to be Al-Shabaab hideouts, where a number of alleged militants have been rounded up during the sweep in the strategic city.

Women were among the five people arrested by the police, who have been taken into a custody for questioning. It's not the first time the police carrying out such operations.

In the past few days, the government forces stepped up operations against Al-Shabaab as part of wider offensive aimed at eliminating the militants from the whole country.

Afgoye which is located in Lower Shabelle region is key to the security of Mogadishu as it is on a highway that connects the capital to Al-Shabaab controlled areas in southern Somalia.

