Zimbabwe: We Adored Everything Except Your Potholes - Says Jeremy Clarkson After Shooting the Grand Tour in Zimbabwe

THE Grand Tour co-host Jeremy Clarkson has expressed appreciation to Zimbabwe's government for an opportunity to shoot his widely watched show but not without taking a dig at its extremely common potholes.

Clarkson, who was in Zimbabwe for a week's shooting, said this in an X post that has attracted over 3.8 million views.

Zimbabwe's poor road network is riddled by potholes. Although the government announced a national road rehabilitation programme, most are still in a deplorable state.

"My profound thanks to the people and government of Zimbabwe for helping to make a very special Grand Tour special, very special. We absolutely adored everything about your country. Apart from the potholes maybe," said Clarkson.

Clarkson was accompanied by co-hosts James May, and Richard Hammond.