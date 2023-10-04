South Africa: BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 to Honour Kiernan "AKA" Forbes with Global Visionary Award Posthumously

press release

The 2023 "BET Hip Hop Awards" is set to commemorate the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes with the prestigious Global Visionary Award, recognizing his profound impact on the global Hip-Hop landscape.

Accepting the award on his behalf during a pre-recorded special during the International airings of the show are AKA's family, Lynn & Tony Forbes, who stated, "This is a bittersweet moment for us as a family. Kiernan lived for music and gave his all to creating a legacy that has outlived him. Thank you, BET for bestowing such a rightful honor to Kiernan. He would have accepted this award with pride. We are humbled to receive and acknowledge this honor on his behalf, especially for Kairo, who gets to witness her father's legacy live on."

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & GM Paramount Africa & Lead BET International, commented on the significance of the award and AKA's unparalleled vision and contributions to Hip Hop, saying, "Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was not just a music icon, he was a visionary. BET is proud to celebrate his innovative spirit and unwavering dedication to his craft which left an indelible mark on the world. We are honored to recognize his extraordinary contributions with the Global Visionary Award at the 2023 'BET Hip Hop Awards' AKA's legacy will forever inspire future generations, reminding us that music transcends borders and has the power to unite us all."

Connie Orlando, EVP, of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show with Executive Producer for BET Jamal Noisette, VP, of Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of "BET Hip Hop Awards" 2023 along with Jesse Collins Entertainment's Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.