Kenya: Biden Lauds Ruto for Offering Police to Lead Haiti Peace Mission

Nairobi — US President Joe Biden called his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto on Tuesday to thank him for offering Kenya as the lead nation in the Haiti peace mission.

The White House confirmed Wednesday the phone call between the two leaders which also featured other discussions including economic development and security.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke with President William Ruto of Kenya today (Tuesday) to thank him for answering Haiti's call to serve as the lead nation of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission," a readout shared by the White House reported.

Biden and Ruto also welcomed the successful vote at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) authorizing the peace mission to aid the Haitians who continue to suffer in the hands of gangs.

The White House stated that President Biden also congratulated President Ruto for hosting the recently concluded Africa Climate Summit.

Biden also expressed appreciation for the U.S.-Kenya strategic partnership, "which is founded on a pursuit of shared solutions to global challenges."

"Together, they discussed additional opportunities to promote regional security and mutual prosperity by spurring new investments, jobs, and sustainable growth."

Ruto said that the relations between the two allied nations are focused on the expansion of their shared prosperity.

He said that the two countries are expediting the finalisation of a Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) agreement, which will he says will anchor increased trade, boost manufacturing, create jobs and spur investment between the two states.

"We are particularly keen on partnerships in infrastructure, renewable energy, green manufacturing and empowering Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), a key engine in our economic growth," Ruto said.

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to engaging on regional security, conflict resolution and the fight against terrorism to secure the Horn of Africa region.