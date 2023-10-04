South Africa: The SABC Will Not Broadcast Cricket World Cup

4 October 2023
SABCnews.com (Johannesburg)

Following the extensive negotiations with Multichoice (SuperSport) for the sub-licensing of the Cricket World Cup 2023 free-to-air broadcasting rights, the SABC regrets to announce that the Corporation was not successful in securing these rights for South African audiences.

The SABC has once again been disadvantaged in securing the broadcasting rights of one of the sporting codes classified as sport of national interest by ICASA due to the non-affordable sub-licensing fees and restrictive conditions imposed by Multichoice. This development is regrettable, and the Corporation would like to apologise to all Cricket fans and all South Africans.

The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sports of national interest as mandated, conversely this commitment will not be carried out in a manner that is detrimental to the organisation but provide a positive return on investment.

