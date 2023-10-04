Egypt, Morocco Sign MOU in Nuclear and Radiation Safety Domains

Board chairman of the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) Samy Shaaban signed on Friday 29/09/2023 with Said Mouline, the director of the Moroccan Agency for Nuclear and Radiological Safety and Security (AMSSNuR) a memo of understanding to exchange technical information and cooperate in the nuclear and radiation safety and security domains.

The agreement, signed at ENRRA headquarters, aims at improving regimes for the safe use of nuclear energy as well as the sharing of good practices and expertise in areas connected with nuclear safety regulations and guidelines, issuing licenses, inspection and training.

A working plan is due to be announced for following up on the agreement and organizing training courses, workshops, symposiums, meetings and visits exchanged by experts from the two countries.