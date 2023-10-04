Egypt, Morocco Sign MOU in Nuclear and Radiation Safety Domains

30 September 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Board chairman of the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) Samy Shaaban signed on Friday 29/09/2023 with Said Mouline, the director of the Moroccan Agency for Nuclear and Radiological Safety and Security (AMSSNuR) a memo of understanding to exchange technical information and cooperate in the nuclear and radiation safety and security domains.

The agreement, signed at ENRRA headquarters, aims at improving regimes for the safe use of nuclear energy as well as the sharing of good practices and expertise in areas connected with nuclear safety regulations and guidelines, issuing licenses, inspection and training.

A working plan is due to be announced for following up on the agreement and organizing training courses, workshops, symposiums, meetings and visits exchanged by experts from the two countries.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.