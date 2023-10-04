Egypt: Govt Gears Up for Upcoming Presidential Election By Taking Logistic Measures

The government has been preparing for the upcoming presidential elections by taking all required logistic and organizational measures and procedures.

The National Election Authority (NEA) will be receiving nomination papers of those wishing to run for presidential election between October 5-14, 2023.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli asserted government's commitment to cooperating with the NEA in order to render the elections successful.

All state bodies are entitled to cooperate with the election authority while holding the electoral process by providing all required and relevant data, documents and information, in line with laws and regulation issued in this regard, the premier added.

Ministries and all state's administrative bodies will name their representatives after announcing the launch of the election, with a view to ensure coordination with the NEA in undertaking its missions, in accordance with article no. 21 of law no. 198 of 2017 regarding the NEA regulations.

Under the constitution and law, the government is obligated to cooperate with the election authority throughout the electoral process.

The government is responsible to provide and prepare polling stations inside the country, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education that will secure needed sites.

The government is, as well, entitled to organize polling stations outside the country.

The election will take place in 138 polling stations at Egypt's permanent diplomatic missions in 122 countries.

Egypt's presidential election outside the country will take place on 1, 2 and 3 December 2023 and inside the country on 10, 11 and 12 December 2023.

In case of a run-off, voting for those outside the country will be on 5, 6 and 7 January 2024 and for those inside the country on 8, 9 and 10 January 2024.

Election results to be announced and published in the Official Gazette on December 18, 2023.