Kenya: Cabinet Adopts National Policy on Promotion of Family Values

Nairobi — The government has approved the National Policy on Family Promotion and Protection that seeks to promote inter-generational transfer of societal knowledge, norms and taboos.

In a Cabinet Dispatch on Tuesday, Cabinet Office said the policy seeks to empower families to participate in the socio-economic development of the country.

The policy framework will address loss of values, dissipating sense of civic duty, skewed work-life priorities, and the breakdown of families and communities.

"In affirmation of the solemn duty of the state to protect the family as the fundamental unit of the society and the necessary basis of social order, the cabinet considered and approved the National Policy on family promotion and protection," the dispatch read in part.

The Cabinet also approved the Culture Bill 2023 that seeks to protect, preserve, and promote the unique identity of the people of Kenya.

The Bill will help to use the culture as a spur for the country's well-being and development.

"In honoring our heritage and splendor as well as in celebration of our diverse and ethnic cultural diversity, Cabinet considered and approved the Cultural Bill 2023," read the dispatch.

The Cabinet also approved Kenya's accession to UNESCO convection for the protection of Cultural properties in the event of armed conflict.

The convention highlights the concept of common heritage and underscores the significance of cultural property in peace building and sustainable development.

"To promote all forms of national and cultural expressions while recognizing the roles of both science and indigenous knowledge in national development cabinet approved Kenya's accession to UNESCO convection for the protection of Cultural properties in the event of armed conflict," the Cabinet Office noted.

The National Family Promotion and Protection Policy identifies challenges affecting the family and undertakes to address them by providing guidelines on what the Government in collaboration with stakeholders will do to realize the policy goal.