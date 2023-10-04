Kenya: Only 400 Out of 40,000 Kenyan Airbnbs Registered

4 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — A handful of Airbnbs are registered by the government, denying the country millions of shillings through Tourism Levy.

Out of 40,000 listed Airbnbs in the country, only 400 are registered by the Tourism Fund.

This means that a total of 39,600 homestay facilities evade the two percent Tourism Levy.

The fund's chairperson, Samsom Some, said there is a need for stakeholders to engage with the state on registrations.

"It is a normal operation. That is actually the reason why we are here. You have to engage your stakeholders. They have some very good suggestions on what we can do to build up on what we collect as a levy," he said.

Registrations will allow the government to collect more money through the levy.

Kenya is currently facing an upsurge in get-away homes, with real estate developers putting up new units.

Airbnbs are preferred by many travelers as they offer cheaper accommodation rates than hotels.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.