Kenya: Ruto Launches Africa's Second Amazon Web Services Development Center

Nairobi — The second African Web Services (AWS) Development Center by Amazon has been launched in Nairobi, Kenya, with President William Ruto presiding over the event.

President Ruto emphasized that the center underscores Kenya's appeal as a prime global investment destination within the continent.

AWS, a widely used cloud computing platform, offers services such as computing power, storage, databases, machine learning, and analytics.

The Kenyan center will serve as a vital resource hub for developers, providing access to the documentation and resources needed to develop applications and services.

"Kenya has emerged as one of the most exciting frontiers of global tech competitiveness, with high revolutionary potential across all sectors," President Ruto said.

The first hub of its kind in Africa is located in Cape Town, South Africa.

President Ruto highlighted that the center's establishment in Kenya will significantly contribute to the creation of highly skilled job opportunities in fields such as software development, cloud support, telecommunications, and software engineering.

"AWS is not just about mere presence in the regional market; it is intentional about bolstering its corporate citizenship credentials through its support for a robust framework to anchor optimal interactions between government, clients, start-ups, and other partners," he said.

He also noted that with Kenya's ongoing digitization initiatives, the AWS hub will further strengthen efforts across various sectors.

" Throughout Kenya, in every sector, community, and level of government, the transformative potential of digital technology has been experienced by ordinary people, thanks to the possibilities unlocked through the AWS in developing solutions and bringing opportunities closer," he said.

President Ruto committed to implementing policies that foster a conducive environment for the digital technology ecosystem, ensuring long-term sustainability.

During his New York tour in September 2023, he pledged to create an enabling environment for potential technology investors.