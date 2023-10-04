Egypt: MOU Between Telecom Egypt, Hungary's 4iG

Communications and Information Technology Minister Amr Talaat attended on Wednesday the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Telecom Egypt and Hungary's 4iG for cooperation in constructing high-capacity submarine fiber optic cable to directly connect Egypt and Albania and from there to Eastern and Central Europe, with branches ready to connect other points along the route.

The cable represents a new international traffic entrance to the continent of Europe through Albania and adds a new and multiple path to traffic between Egypt and Europe.

It represents a qualitative addition to the current paths in the Mediterranean and connects the main communication points in Europe, such as Budapest, Vienna and Frankfurt, in addition to many potential communication points in the Eastern Europe region.

Talaat said that the memorandum is aiming to cooperate between Egypt and Hungary to promote ways of connection via submarine cables through the establishment of a cable between Egypt and Albania.

He added that the State is keen on expanding its international digital infrastructure, given more than 90% of data volume between the East and the West is passing through Egypt due to its unique distinguished and excellent location.