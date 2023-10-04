Egypt: MOU Between Telecom Egypt, Hungary's 4iG

4 October 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Communications and Information Technology Minister Amr Talaat attended on Wednesday the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Telecom Egypt and Hungary's 4iG for cooperation in constructing high-capacity submarine fiber optic cable to directly connect Egypt and Albania and from there to Eastern and Central Europe, with branches ready to connect other points along the route.

The cable represents a new international traffic entrance to the continent of Europe through Albania and adds a new and multiple path to traffic between Egypt and Europe.

It represents a qualitative addition to the current paths in the Mediterranean and connects the main communication points in Europe, such as Budapest, Vienna and Frankfurt, in addition to many potential communication points in the Eastern Europe region.

Talaat said that the memorandum is aiming to cooperate between Egypt and Hungary to promote ways of connection via submarine cables through the establishment of a cable between Egypt and Albania.

He added that the State is keen on expanding its international digital infrastructure, given more than 90% of data volume between the East and the West is passing through Egypt due to its unique distinguished and excellent location.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.